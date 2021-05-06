NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33,138 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $594,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 98.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $322.09 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.97 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

