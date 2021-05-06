NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $124.52 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.23. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

