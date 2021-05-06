NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,238.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

