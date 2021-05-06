NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

