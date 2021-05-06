Noble Financial Downgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Market Perform

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by research analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

