Nomad Foods Limited to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Nomad Foods by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,312,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

