Nord Finance Hits One Day Volume of $890,143.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $890,143.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.53 or 0.00011488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00277414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.15 or 0.01166272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.00761849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,770.47 or 0.99841284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

