North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,900 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.41. The company had a trading volume of 113,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,307. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

