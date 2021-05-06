North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,373,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $121,292,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

MASI traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.49. 3,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,294. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

