North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,890. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

