North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. 9,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,696. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

