North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,404 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 43,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 67,990 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.24 on Thursday, reaching $481.45. 92,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,416. The company has a market capitalization of $230.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

