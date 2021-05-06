Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 161,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

