Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Northland Securities

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

