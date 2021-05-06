Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $84-92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.32 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.640-0.770 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NVMI stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,415. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

