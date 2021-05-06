Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $185.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.01.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

