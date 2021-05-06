Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NOVT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,554. Novanta has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

