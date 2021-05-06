Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 17,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

