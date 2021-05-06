Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

NUS stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 1,012,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,928. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

