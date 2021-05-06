NULS Market Cap Reaches $113.46 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. NULS has a total market cap of $113.46 million and $106.19 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.61 or 0.01170398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00747754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.47 or 0.99543313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.