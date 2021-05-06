NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 385,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

