Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:NUO opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.