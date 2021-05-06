Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:NUO opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $16.08.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
