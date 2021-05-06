Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NIM opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $11.41.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.