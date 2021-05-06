Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:NIM opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
