nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.70 million-$541.11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.93 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,167. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

