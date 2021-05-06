Ocugen (OCGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCGN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 620,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

