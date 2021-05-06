OIN Finance Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $444,931.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.80 or 0.00824114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00101370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,342.35 or 0.09371351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars.

