Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of FB stock opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock worth $532,839,689. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.