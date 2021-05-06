Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 6.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -231.92 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.