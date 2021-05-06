Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 289,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77.

