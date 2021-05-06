Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $10,048,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 163,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

