Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.82. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,890. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

