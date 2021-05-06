Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,637 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BSCO opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

