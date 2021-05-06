ON Semiconductor Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

