ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

