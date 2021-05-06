Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.80 and a fifty-two week high of $333.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.17. The company has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.