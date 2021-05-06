OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.55

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.27. OpGen shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 859,325 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a negative net margin of 586.99%. Research analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

