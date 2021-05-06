Oppenheimer Boosts Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $75.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

ACA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

ACA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $64.29. 119,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

