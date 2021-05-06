Oppenheimer Boosts Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $75.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.
ACA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.
ACA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $64.29. 119,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $68.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.
