Oppenheimer Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $500.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2023 earnings at $25.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.36.

GWW opened at $460.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.76 and a 200 day moving average of $395.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $263.83 and a fifty-two week high of $460.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last ninety days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

