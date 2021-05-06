Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of EL opened at $294.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.92. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 42.4% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 257.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

