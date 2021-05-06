Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.37.

QSR opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,216,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

