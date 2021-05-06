Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 186,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

