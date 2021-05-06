Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

