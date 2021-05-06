O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $560.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.27 and a fifty-two week high of $561.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $517.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

