O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $550.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $563.87 and last traded at $558.86, with a volume of 2506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $560.09.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,203 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,099. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.