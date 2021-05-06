OrganiGram Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reiterated an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

OGI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 215,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,340,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $745.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

