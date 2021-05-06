OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s current price.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of C$957.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.