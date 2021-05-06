Orient Walt 24-Hour Volume Reaches $530,488.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $530,488.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00266186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.29 or 0.01153985 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00748744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,088.34 or 0.99622215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

