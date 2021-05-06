Orient Walt Price Tops $0.0742 on Major Exchanges (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $512,267.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00271246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.51 or 0.01136767 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.41 or 0.00792826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,515.81 or 1.00146974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.