OriginTrail Hits Market Capitalization of $232.56 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $232.56 million and $1.58 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00083564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00066073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.00819978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.30 or 0.09300564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

