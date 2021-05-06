Origo Hits Market Cap of $7.28 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Origo has a total market cap of $7.28 million and $1.27 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00083869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00806799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.75 or 0.09043160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

